Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a report issued on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $3.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.65. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.06 EPS.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $239.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.68.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $223.94 on Monday. Biogen has a 52-week low of $215.68 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion and a PE ratio of 28.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 899 shares of company stock valued at $209,493 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 105.1% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

