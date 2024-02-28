Youdao (DAO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:DAO opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. Youdao has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $577.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of -0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Youdao during the third quarter worth $31,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Youdao during the second quarter worth $55,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Youdao during the second quarter worth $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Youdao during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Youdao during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.60 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

