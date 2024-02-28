Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on YELP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yelp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.75.

NYSE YELP opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.54. Yelp has a twelve month low of $26.53 and a twelve month high of $48.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $342.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.83 million. Yelp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yelp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $288,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,696.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $288,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,256,696.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $676,270. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 96.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 83.6% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 221.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

