Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of YMAB opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.76 million, a PE ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 365,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,910.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Biotech Aps Wg acquired 102,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $721,069.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,552,778 shares in the company, valued at $31,914,973.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,910.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 90,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 12.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,986,000 after acquiring an additional 177,734 shares during the period. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

