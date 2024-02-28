Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of YMAB opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.76 million, a PE ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47.
Insider Transactions at Y-mAbs Therapeutics
In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 365,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,910.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Biotech Aps Wg acquired 102,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $721,069.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,552,778 shares in the company, valued at $31,914,973.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,910.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.
