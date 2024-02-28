XYO (XYO) Achieves Market Cap of $104.04 Million

XYO (XYO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One XYO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, XYO has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $104.04 million and $2.18 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About XYO

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00752371 USD and is down -5.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $1,935,528.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

