Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.590-1.780 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Xenia Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.59-$1.78 EPS.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 5.2 %

NYSE XHR traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.83. 1,190,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,662. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on XHR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $18,408,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,382,000 after purchasing an additional 993,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,882,000 after purchasing an additional 828,429 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 570.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 651,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,789,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,901,000 after purchasing an additional 426,724 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

Featured Articles

