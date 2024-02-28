Xencor’s (XNCR) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Wednesday, StockNewsAPI reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $37.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Xencor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xencor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

Get Xencor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XNCR

Xencor Stock Down 14.6 %

NASDAQ XNCR traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.64. 2,377,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,042. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.70. Xencor has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average of $20.25.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.67). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 17.26% and a negative net margin of 81.94%. The business had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xencor will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Xencor

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $941,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,603.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $941,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,603.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,048,613.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 161,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xencor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 21,946 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth $707,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 17,528 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at $875,000.

About Xencor

(Get Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.