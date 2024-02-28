Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on XEL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of XEL stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $71.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.50.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 26,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

