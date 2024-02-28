Wynnefield Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 150,000 Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Wynnefield Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000. Clarus accounts for approximately 0.5% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned about 0.39% of Clarus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Clarus by 1,448.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 134,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Clarus Co. has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Clarus in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

