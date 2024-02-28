World Mobile Token (WMT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $118.95 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $118.95 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00063064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020033 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00018182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006153 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007404 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001317 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 545,687,765 tokens. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Mobile Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase World Mobile Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

