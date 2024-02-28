Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Workday stock opened at $295.05 on Wednesday. Workday has a 1-year low of $174.06 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a PE ratio of 57.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.35.
In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $23,759,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.78.
Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.
