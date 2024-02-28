Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report released on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WWW. TheStreet lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $795.11 million, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.70. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.43%.

About Wolverine World Wide

(Get Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.