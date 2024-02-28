Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Wingstop in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wingstop’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share.

WING has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Wingstop from $263.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wingstop from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Wingstop from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.72.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of WING stock opened at $339.01 on Monday. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $352.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.28 and its 200 day moving average is $224.92. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.26, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.65.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 1,176.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after purchasing an additional 828,904 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 873,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,093,000 after acquiring an additional 531,880 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,571,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 64.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,079,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,216,000 after acquiring an additional 422,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,899,000.

About Wingstop

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Further Reading

