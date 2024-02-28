WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Barclays

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WSC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WSC stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.91. 572,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,693. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.53.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $612.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of WillScot Mobile Mini

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.