Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $232.00

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $232.00 and last traded at $230.10, with a volume of 159024 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $226.61.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.66 and its 200 day moving average is $176.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

