William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO)

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.46.

Klaviyo Stock Down 4.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klaviyo

NYSE KVYO opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.49. Klaviyo has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KVYO. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Klaviyo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Klaviyo by 20,305.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth $172,000.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

