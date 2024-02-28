William Blair Comments on Freshpet, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Freshpet in a research report issued on Monday, February 26th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Freshpet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

FRPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Freshpet from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Freshpet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Freshpet in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.93.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $108.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.59. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $112.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Freshpet by 31.2% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 4.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 3.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

