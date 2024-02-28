William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Glaukos in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.66) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for Glaukos’ current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Glaukos’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.17) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

Get Our Latest Report on GKOS

Glaukos Trading Down 1.3 %

Glaukos stock opened at $90.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $44.26 and a 12 month high of $97.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

In other Glaukos news, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $1,233,862.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Glaukos news, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $1,233,862.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $49,261.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,802 shares in the company, valued at $11,262,586.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,720 shares of company stock worth $35,519,386 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Glaukos by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,825,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter worth $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth about $674,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Glaukos by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.