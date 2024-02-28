Whitestone REIT (WSR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 14th

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 145.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Whitestone REIT Stock Performance

Shares of WSR stock opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $13.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Whitestone REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

