Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.42.

NYSE WPM opened at $39.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.81. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $52.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after purchasing an additional 361,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

