Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Takes $7.05 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,047,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Equinix by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Equinix by 182.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Equinix by 300.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,184 shares of company stock worth $16,332,586 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Trading Down 0.0 %

Equinix Announces Dividend

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $873.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a PE ratio of 84.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $661.66 and a 1-year high of $891.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $825.15 and a 200 day moving average of $784.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EQIX. HSBC began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $851.00.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

