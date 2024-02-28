Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Makes New $13.28 Million Investment in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 142,815 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,279,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.52% of Plexus as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 2.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,865,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 74.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Trading Down 0.9 %

PLXS opened at $93.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $83.84 and a fifty-two week high of $114.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.00 and its 200 day moving average is $98.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $982.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $236,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,838,035.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $236,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,838,035.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $453,291.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,239.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,453 shares of company stock worth $3,782,975 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Plexus Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Recommended Stories

