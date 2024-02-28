Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Increases Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,348 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.36% of ChampionX worth $24,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 654.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHX. Piper Sandler cut shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

ChampionX Price Performance

CHX stock opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.45.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $943.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.66%.

About ChampionX

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.