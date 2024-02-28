Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Buys 1,277 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $293.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $212.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.23.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.74%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. HSBC assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

