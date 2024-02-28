Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires 41,217 Shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 913,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,217 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.84% of StepStone Group worth $28,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 652,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,614,000 after buying an additional 119,575 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 518,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after buying an additional 351,205 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 90.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,409,000 after buying an additional 367,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 126.8% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 17,720 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder James Lim sold 9,008 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $315,820.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,388,746 shares in the company, valued at $223,989,434.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Keck sold 53,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $1,894,204.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,444 shares in the company, valued at $7,251,628.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James Lim sold 9,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $315,820.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,388,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,989,434.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,514 shares of company stock worth $3,233,084. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of StepStone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on STEP

StepStone Group Price Performance

Shares of STEP stock opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. StepStone Group LP has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $37.40. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.43.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

About StepStone Group

(Free Report)

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.