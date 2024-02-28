Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stake Boosted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 479.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock opened at $92.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.94, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $65.18 and a one year high of $94.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.60.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is 381.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.79.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

