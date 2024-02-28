Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Health Investors in a research report issued on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.34 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.32. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for National Health Investors’ current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.92. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $47.54 and a fifty-two week high of $59.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 115.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter worth $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

