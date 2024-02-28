Wedbush Comments on Beyond, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BYON)

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Beyond in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.67). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beyond’s current full-year earnings is ($1.55) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beyond’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.88) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

BYON has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Beyond from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Beyond from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Beyond in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Beyond Stock Performance

Shares of Beyond stock opened at $32.58 on Monday. Beyond has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 3.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.32.

Beyond Company Profile

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

