Washington Harbour Partners LP Decreases Stock Position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Washington Harbour Partners LP trimmed its stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,500 shares during the period. OneSpan accounts for about 4.8% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned about 0.48% of OneSpan worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in OneSpan by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in OneSpan by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in OneSpan by 10.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 295,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 29,015 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in OneSpan by 45.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpan Stock Performance

Shares of OSPN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 36,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,454. The firm has a market cap of $378.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.85. OneSpan Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

