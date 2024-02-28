Warehouse REIT to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.60 (LON:WHR)

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Warehouse REIT Price Performance

Shares of LON:WHR opened at GBX 77.40 ($0.98) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £328.84 million, a P/E ratio of -293.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. Warehouse REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 68 ($0.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 112 ($1.42). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 86.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 82.91.

Get Warehouse REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Warehouse REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warehouse REIT plc is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") with an indefinite life incorporated in England and Wales on 24 July 2017. The Company began trading on 20 September 2017. The registered office of the Company is located at 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ. The Company's shares are admitted to trading on the Premium Listing Segment of the Main Market, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouse REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouse REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.