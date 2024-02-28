Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Gap Down to $15.04

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.04, but opened at $13.35. Warby Parker shares last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 458,769 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRBY. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Warby Parker Trading Down 13.5 %

Insider Activity at Warby Parker

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81.

In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,760 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $81,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,038 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $591,761.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $81,945.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,650.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,223 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warby Parker

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 1,434.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Warby Parker by 137,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

