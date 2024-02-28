W. R. Berkley Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRBGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

W. R. Berkley has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. W. R. Berkley has a payout ratio of 6.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect W. R. Berkley to earn $6.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of WRB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.92. 103,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,236. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.16 and a 200-day moving average of $70.05. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $86.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on WRB shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 269,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 78,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

