VVS Finance Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.33 Million (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. In the last week, VVS Finance has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. VVS Finance has a total market cap of $169.85 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VVS Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 86,001,292,558,315 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,518,692,697,732 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

