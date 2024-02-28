VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $10.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. VTEX traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 233372 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded VTEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.71.
Check Out Our Latest Report on VTEX
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VTEX
VTEX Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average of $6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 1.44.
VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.07 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that VTEX will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
VTEX Company Profile
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
Featured Stories
