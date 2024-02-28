VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Issues Earnings Results

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $502.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.83 million. VIZIO had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 1.25%. VIZIO’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

VIZIO Price Performance

NYSE:VZIO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,853. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.72. VIZIO has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $11.28.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VZIO shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of VIZIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barrington Research lowered shares of VIZIO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Roth Capital downgraded VIZIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.50 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VIZIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $2,973,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,536,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,137,131.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VIZIO

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,768,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,115,000 after purchasing an additional 141,792 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in VIZIO by 33.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,489,000 after buying an additional 1,629,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VIZIO by 16.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,092,000 after buying an additional 659,827 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in VIZIO by 0.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,300,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 109,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO

(Get Free Report)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.