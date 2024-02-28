Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th.

Virco Mfg. Price Performance

Shares of VIRC stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 27,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,936. Virco Mfg. has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $84.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.30 million. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 36.45% and a net margin of 10.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virco Mfg. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Virco Mfg.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Patricia Levine Quinones sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $44,712.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,401.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 4,300 shares of company stock valued at $52,472 in the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRC. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 267,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 80,784 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 549,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Virco Mfg. from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Our Latest Report on VIRC

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.