Vinva Investment Management Ltd Raises Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 218.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,531,000 after buying an additional 530,893 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $198,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,056.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,045.10, for a total value of $2,723,530.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 213,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,581,378.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,045.10, for a total value of $2,723,530.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 213,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,581,378.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,806 shares of company stock valued at $20,626,546. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,081.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,001.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $964.46. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $795.74 and a 1 year high of $1,083.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.