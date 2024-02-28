Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

VRT stock opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $68.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 56.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 41.71%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

