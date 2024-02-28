Verge Price Up 87.9% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 87.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $111.33 million and $41.13 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,807.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.14 or 0.00496926 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.11 or 0.00123135 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00047279 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007259 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.73 or 0.00222842 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.96 or 0.00137466 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00038801 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000439 BTC.
Verge Coin Profile
XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.
Verge Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
