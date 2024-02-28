VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 40,239 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 38,299 shares.The stock last traded at $24.00 and had previously closed at $23.76.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in shares of VEON by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 131,068,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $237,757,000 after buying an additional 10,282,470 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of VEON by 1,979.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,162 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of VEON in the fourth quarter worth about $97,544,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of VEON by 7.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,678,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 264,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VEON by 167.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,258,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

