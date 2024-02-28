Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Receives $217.18 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $219.77.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VEEV

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $222.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 64.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,427,578.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,306.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $7,520,033 in the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 574,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,686,000 after buying an additional 121,522 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4,306.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 91,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after buying an additional 89,350 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 57,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.