Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,727 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. United Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.67. 675,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,555. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $156.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.