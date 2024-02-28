Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stake Raised by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 805,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $56,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,993,000 after purchasing an additional 697,937 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.02. 404,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,416,201. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.29.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2119 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

