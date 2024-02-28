Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $681,000.

Shares of VHT traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $267.34. 133,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,906. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.05 and its 200-day moving average is $245.17. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $271.01.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

