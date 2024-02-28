Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Sells 21,055 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. cut its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,326 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,055 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned about 0.22% of Progress Software worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 8.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 387,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,365,000 after acquiring an additional 28,798 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $584,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,751,000.

Separately, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 40,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $2,287,909.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,624,478.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $39,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 40,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $2,287,909.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,558 shares in the company, valued at $10,624,478.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,318 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRGS traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.83. 1,318,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,471. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $62.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average is $55.20.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.87%.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

