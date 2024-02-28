Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Sells 115,700 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. cut its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,700 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $14,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,553,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after buying an additional 3,310,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after buying an additional 2,784,696 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,335,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,912,000 after buying an additional 1,080,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INVH stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.60. 273,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,241,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INVH. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.37.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

