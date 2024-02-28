Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Raises Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned 0.10% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $18,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 83.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 386,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,730,000 after buying an additional 26,885 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 25,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ARE traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.35. 53,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,115. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.18 and a 200 day moving average of $113.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). The company had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 940.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,092.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,354 shares of company stock worth $2,053,571. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.