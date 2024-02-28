Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Raises Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 593,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned about 0.56% of Highwoods Properties worth $12,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,512,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 82.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,121,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,727,000 after purchasing an additional 960,178 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4,897.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,552,000 after purchasing an additional 826,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 14.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,161,000 after purchasing an additional 781,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the second quarter worth about $18,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE HIW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.66. The company had a trading volume of 83,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,365. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 143.89%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

