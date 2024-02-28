Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Purchases Shares of 17,600 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 428.6% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 36.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CF. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.93.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.01. 204,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $87.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.20.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

