Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $9.82 Million Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned about 0.09% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $9,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 279,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,892,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $237,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,095.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,861 shares of company stock worth $750,071. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,538,298. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $20.92.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

